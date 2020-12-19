In last trading session, Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) saw 417,269 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.19 trading at -$0.3 or -2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $273.28 Million. That closing price of ASPU’s stock is at a discount of -17.61% from its 52-week high price of $13.16 and is indicating a premium of 58.45% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 121.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 97.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aspen Group, Inc. (ASPU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.61%, in the last five days ASPU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $12.02- price level, adding 6.91% to its value on the day. Aspen Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.19% in past 5-day. Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) showed a performance of 6.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 751.15 Million shares which calculate 7.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +42.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25.11% for stock’s current value.

Aspen Group, Inc. (ASPU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aspen Group, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -70.83% while that of industry is 19.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.7% in the current quarter and calculating 133.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.6 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.06 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 43% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40%

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111 institutions for Aspen Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC is the top institutional holder at ASPU for having 1.58 Million shares of worth $17.63 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.14 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.76 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 631862 shares of worth $7.06 Million or 3.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 442.62 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $5.38 Million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.

