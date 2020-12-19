In last trading session, TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) saw 384,174 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -5.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.97 trading at -$0.11 or -2.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.54 Million. That closing price of TOMZ’s stock is at a discount of -329.22% from its 52-week high price of $17.04 and is indicating a premium of 97.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.1128. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 138.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 175.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.7%, in the last five days TOMZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $4.43-1 price level, adding 10.38% to its value on the day. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 339.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.8% in past 5-day. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) showed a performance of -9.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.23 Million shares which calculate 0.33 days to cover the short interests.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

