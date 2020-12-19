In last trading session, 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) saw 582,352 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at -$0.07 or -2.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $115.67 Million. That closing price of WBAI’s stock is at a discount of -250.19% from its 52-week high price of $9.42 and is indicating a premium of 6.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 65.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 500.com Limited (WBAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.54%, in the last five days WBAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $3.10-1 price level, adding 13.23% to its value on the day. 500.com Limited’s shares saw a change of -68.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.37% in past 5-day. 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) showed a performance of -9.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.25 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

500.com Limited (WBAI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.95 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $63.95 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -34.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.75%

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for 500.com Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. SC China Holding Ltd is the top institutional holder at WBAI for having 3.5 Million shares of worth $10.51 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 268.43 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $805.28 Thousand.

On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 28494 shares of worth $107.99 Thousand or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.22 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $54.39 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.

