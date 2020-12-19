In last trading session, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw 296,480 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $44 trading at $3.93 or 9.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.77 Billion. That closing price of OLMA’s stock is at a discount of -36.98% from its 52-week high price of $60.27 and is indicating a premium of 18.8% from its 52-week low price of $35.73. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 81.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 297.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 37.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +59.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.18% for stock’s current value.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -96.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 16705 shares of worth $851.96 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.47 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $228.07 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored