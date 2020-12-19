In last trading session, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) saw 313,151 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.4 trading at $0.29 or 4.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.74 Million. That closing price of MDLY’s stock is at a discount of -345.95% from its 52-week high price of $33 and is indicating a premium of 62.16% from its 52-week low price of $2.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 131.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 223.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.08%, in the last five days MDLY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $8.15-9 price level, adding 9.2% to its value on the day. Medley Management Inc.’s shares saw a change of -75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.62% in past 5-day. Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) showed a performance of 0.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.35 Million shares which calculate 0.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 305.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +305.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 305.41% for stock’s current value.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.33 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.31 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $11.54 Million and $10.65 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -27.8% while estimating it to be -22% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.01%

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Medley Management Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at MDLY for having 57.91 Thousand shares of worth $337.04 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.95 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.88 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5386 shares of worth $31.35 Thousand or 0.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.71 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $21.59 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored