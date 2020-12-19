In last trading session, iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw 742,137 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.12 trading at $0.25 or 0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.16 Billion. That closing price of ITOS’s stock is at a discount of -5.19% from its 52-week high price of $34.84 and is indicating a premium of 47.16% from its 52-week low price of $17.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 108.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 136.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.43 in the current quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.71% for stock’s current value.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 76 institutions for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ITOS for having 4.42 Million shares of worth $108.97 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Boxer Capital, LLC, which was holding about 4.35 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $107.19 Million.

On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 570456 shares of worth $12.99 Million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 357.96 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.83 Million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.

