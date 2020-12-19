In last trading session, ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) saw 307,307 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.51 trading at $0.69 or 2.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.57 Billion. That closing price of ADCT’s stock is at a discount of -68.88% from its 52-week high price of $56.59 and is indicating a premium of 25.1% from its 52-week low price of $25.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 284.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 266.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.38 in the current quarter.

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.1%, in the last five days ADCT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $35.14- price level, adding 4.64% to its value on the day. ADC Therapeutics SA’s shares saw a change of 13.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.59% in past 5-day. ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) showed a performance of 0.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.25 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +67.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25.34% for stock’s current value.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $860Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.8%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 37.04% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61 institutions for ADC Therapeutics SA that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADCT for having 7.67 Million shares of worth $253.09 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 6.35 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $209.59 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 971675 shares of worth $27.88 Million or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 917.96 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.34 Million in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.

