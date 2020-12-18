In last trading session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) saw 1,710,764 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.81 trading at -$1.17 or -6.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.26 Billion. That closing price of YALA’s stock is at a discount of -46.62% from its 52-week high price of $23.18 and is indicating a premium of 60.4% from its 52-week low price of $6.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Yalla Group Limited (YALA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -30.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -11.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.4% for stock’s current value.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.11 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 397.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

