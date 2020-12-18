In last trading session, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) saw 1,266,358 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.65 trading at $0.55 or 9.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $95.05 Million. That closing price of WKEY’s stock is at a discount of -234.89% from its 52-week high price of $22.27 and is indicating a premium of 41.35% from its 52-week low price of $3.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 220.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 107.56 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.02%, in the last five days WKEY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $7.61-1 price level, adding 12.61% to its value on the day. WISeKey International Holding AG’s shares saw a change of -43.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.18% in past 5-day. WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) showed a performance of 11.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.15 Million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.34% for stock’s current value.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

