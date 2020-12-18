In last trading session, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) saw 5,543,059 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.08 or -9.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.59 Million. That closing price of TMBR’s stock is at a discount of -1455.56% from its 52-week high price of $12.6 and is indicating a premium of 1.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.801. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.08%, in the last five days TMBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $1.65 price level, adding 50.96% to its value on the day. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -84.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.76% in past 5-day. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) showed a performance of -15.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 Million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1381.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1381.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1381.48% for stock’s current value.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 66.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.72% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TMBR for having 158.3 Thousand shares of worth $157.32 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 14.76 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.67 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 107800 shares of worth $107.13 Thousand or 0.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.1 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $43.83 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.37% of company’s stock.

