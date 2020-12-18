In last trading session, SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) saw 4,178,379 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.11 trading at $0.8 or 10.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $622.64 Million. That closing price of TLMD’s stock is at a discount of -26.14% from its 52-week high price of $10.23 and is indicating a premium of 10.97% from its 52-week low price of $7.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 415.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 270.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.94%, in the last five days TLMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $8.26-1 price level, adding 1.82% to its value on the day. SOC Telemed, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -18.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.38% in past 5-day. SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) showed a performance of -0.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 737.27 Million shares which calculate 2.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.97% for stock’s current value.

SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.95 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.2 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

