In last trading session, Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw 8,004,473 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.07 trading at -$0.03 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $148.8 Million. That closing price of SIOX’s stock is at a discount of -35.18% from its 52-week high price of $4.15 and is indicating a premium of 38.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.97%, in the last five days SIOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $4.15-2 price level, adding 26.02% to its value on the day. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.8% in past 5-day. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) showed a performance of 40.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 154.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +160.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 128.01% for stock’s current value.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at SIOX for having 3.24 Million shares of worth $14.95 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Opaleye Management Inc., which was holding about 2.04 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.42 Million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 64171 shares of worth $296.47 Thousand or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39.63 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $183.07 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.

