In last trading session, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw 1,581,479 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.05 trading at $0.05 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $376.56 Million. That closing price of SSPK’s stock is at a discount of -29.46% from its 52-week high price of $15.6 and is indicating a premium of 21.08% from its 52-week low price of $9.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 750.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days SSPK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 11 when the stock touched $14.00- price level, adding 13.93% to its value on the day. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 21.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.32% in past 5-day. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) showed a performance of 19.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.22 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. is the top institutional holder at SSPK for having 3.02 Million shares of worth $30.6 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mizuho Securities USA, Inc., which was holding about 1.31 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.3 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 40893 shares of worth $414.25 Thousand or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.06 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $263.96 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.

