In last trading session, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) saw 1,657,384 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.76 trading at -$6.28 or -13.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03 Billion. That closing price of PHAT’s stock is at a discount of -62.32% from its 52-week high price of $64.54 and is indicating a premium of 52.87% from its 52-week low price of $18.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 121.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 61.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.99 in the current quarter.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -13.64%, in the last five days PHAT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $50.78- price level, adding 21.7% to its value on the day. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.51% in past 5-day. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) showed a performance of -7.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 761.43 Million shares which calculate 12.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $47.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +38.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.6% for stock’s current value.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 84.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92 institutions for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Frazier Management LLC is the top institutional holder at PHAT for having 5.83 Million shares of worth $213.69 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 20.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 3.83 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $140.26 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1123410 shares of worth $37.36 Million or 3.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 484.6 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.77 Million in the company or a holder of 1.67% of company’s stock.

