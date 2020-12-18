In last trading session, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) saw 22,223,030 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.52 trading at -$0.71 or -2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.96 Billion. That closing price of PLTR’s stock is at a discount of -26.32% from its 52-week high price of $33.5 and is indicating a premium of 66.44% from its 52-week low price of $8.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 63.32 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 65.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -43.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -32.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -62.29% for stock’s current value.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $300.85 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $308.89 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 176 institutions for Palantir Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PLTR for having 29.9 Million shares of worth $284.09 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 29.3 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $278.34 Million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust and Ivy Science & Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2583403 shares of worth $24.54 Million or 0.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.76 Million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored