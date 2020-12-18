In last trading session, Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) saw 1,014,924 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.46 trading at -$0.39 or -2.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.09 Billion. That closing price of PTVE’s stock is at a discount of -12.31% from its 52-week high price of $19.61 and is indicating a premium of 40.44% from its 52-week low price of $10.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 629.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 975.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.59 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +15.12% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.63% for stock’s current value.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (PTVE) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.22 Billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.22 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.52%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 75.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75 institutions for Pactiv Evergreen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management is the top institutional holder at PTVE for having 8.32 Million shares of worth $105.66 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.7% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 6.81 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.53 Million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and JP Morgan Mid Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6533942 shares of worth $82.98 Million or 3.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.28 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $40.97 Million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.

