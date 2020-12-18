In recent trading session, NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) saw 1,128,998 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.67. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.73 trading at -$0.21 or -1.9% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.56 Billion. That current trading price of NG’s stock is at a discount of -19.76% from its 52-week high price of $12.85 and is indicating a premium of 56.66% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.9%, in the last five days NG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $11.03- price level, adding 3.13% to its value on the day. NovaGold Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.39% in past 5-day. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) showed a performance of 2.35% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.52 Million shares which calculate 6.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 179.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +179.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 179.59% for stock’s current value.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 284 institutions for NovaGold Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at NG for having 24.7 Million shares of worth $293.65 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., which was holding about 22.23 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $264.27 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9952340 shares of worth $99.13 Million or 3.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.16 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $74.15 Million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.

