In recent trading session, McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) saw 1,802,136 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.35 trading at $0.34 or 2.12% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $6.87 Billion. That current trading price of MCFE’s stock is at a discount of -20.98% from its 52-week high price of $19.78 and is indicating a premium of 9.48% from its 52-week low price of $14.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For McAfee Corp. (MCFE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.31 in the current quarter.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +59.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.09% for stock’s current value.

McAfee Corp. (MCFE) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $738.85 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $724.32 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 53.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.25%

MCFE Dividends

McAfee Corp. is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.25%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.35 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Science & Technology Tr are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2566323 shares of worth $43.01 Million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 48.63 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $815.04 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.

