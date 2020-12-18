In last trading session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw 9,349,296 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.22 trading at -$0.14 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.17 Billion. That closing price of RIDE’s stock is at a discount of -65.45% from its 52-week high price of $31.8 and is indicating a premium of 50.57% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.72%, in the last five days RIDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 11 when the stock touched $21.75- price level, adding 11.63% to its value on the day. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s shares saw a change of 93.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.78% in past 5-day. Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) showed a performance of -22.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.57 Million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +160.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27.16% for stock’s current value.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

