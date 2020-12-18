In recent trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 1,187,149 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.34 trading at $0.47 or 0.75% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $74.71 Billion. That current trading price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -25.36% from its 52-week high price of $79.4 and is indicating a premium of 49.81% from its 52-week low price of $31.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.07 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.12 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.53%

