In recent trading session, Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) saw 2,653,906 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.64. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.3 trading at $0.05 or 4.4% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $28.4 Million. That current trading price of VISL’s stock is at a discount of -587.69% from its 52-week high price of $8.94 and is indicating a premium of 49.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 827.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.4%, in the last five days VISL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $1.34 price level, adding 1.87% to its value on the day. Vislink Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.79% in past 5-day. Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) showed a performance of 13.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.52 Million shares which calculate 1.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4515.38% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +4515.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4515.38% for stock’s current value.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.73 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.42 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $9.34 Million and $14.22 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.2% while estimating it to be -33.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15 institutions for Vislink Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VISL for having 259.75 Thousand shares of worth $353.26 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 100.32 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.44 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 93025 shares of worth $126.51 Thousand or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.16 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.73 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.

