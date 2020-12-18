In last trading session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw 232,850,883 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.05 or 29.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.42 Million. That closing price of NAKD’s stock is at a discount of -1538.1% from its 52-week high price of $3.44 and is indicating a premium of 68.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.0661. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 36.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 90.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.31%, in the last five days NAKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $0.215 price level, adding 3.77% to its value on the day. Naked Brand Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -86.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 21.71% in past 5-day. Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) showed a performance of 135.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.61 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 9.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 58% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Naked Brand Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at NAKD for having 1.03 Million shares of worth $115.26 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 532.99 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $59.43 Thousand.

