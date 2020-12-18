In recent trading session, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw 2,056,012 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.95 trading at $0.25 or 1.7% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $37.89 Billion. That current trading price of LU’s stock is at a discount of -34.92% from its 52-week high price of $20.17 and is indicating a premium of 22.68% from its 52-week low price of $11.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lufax Holding Ltd (LU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.19 in the current quarter.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.9%

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored