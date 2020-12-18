In last trading session, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) saw 11,664,050 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.59 trading at $1.8 or 10.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.86 Billion. That closing price of HYLN’s stock is at a discount of -215.55% from its 52-week high price of $58.66 and is indicating a premium of 48.9% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.72%, in the last five days HYLN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $18.76- price level, adding 0.93% to its value on the day. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 86.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.33% in past 5-day. Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) showed a performance of -26.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.14 Million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +45.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7.58% for stock’s current value.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

