In recent trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw 3,094,463 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.89 trading at $0.08 or 1.77% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.77 Billion. That current trading price of HMY’s stock is at a discount of -55.62% from its 52-week high price of $7.61 and is indicating a premium of 64.01% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.77%, in the last five days HMY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $4.96-1 price level, adding 1.01% to its value on the day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 35.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.6% in past 5-day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) showed a performance of 7.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.69 Million shares which calculate 1.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.66 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.91. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +61.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -4.7% for stock’s current value.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 67% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 146 institutions for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HMY for having 58.49 Million shares of worth $308.27 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 25.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP, which was holding about 10.75 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $56.63 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 35455344 shares of worth $149.27 Million or 15.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.85 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $92.01 Million in the company or a holder of 9.65% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored