In recent trading session, Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) saw 2,692,802 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at $1.3 or 27.37% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $32.53 Million. That current trading price of HCDI’s stock is at a discount of -38.18% from its 52-week high price of $8.36 and is indicating a premium of 42.15% from its 52-week low price of $3.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 38.39 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 61.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HOHIMER WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC is the top institutional holder at HCDI for having 253.55 Thousand shares of worth $1.4 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MYDA Advisors LLC, which was holding about 50Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $277Thousand.

