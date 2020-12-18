In last trading session, Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw 23,144,837 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.33 trading at $0.16 or 7.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $278.73 Million. That closing price of GEVO’s stock is at a discount of -23.18% from its 52-week high price of $2.87 and is indicating a premium of 80.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gevo, Inc. (GEVO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.37%, in the last five days GEVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $2.42-3 price level, adding 3.72% to its value on the day. Gevo, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.91% in past 5-day. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) showed a performance of 117.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.71 Million shares which calculate 0.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +114.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7.3% for stock’s current value.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Gevo, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GEVO for having 8.2 Million shares of worth $8.2 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 627.6 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $627.35 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7387246 shares of worth $7.38 Million or 6.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 116.16 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $116.12 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.1% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored