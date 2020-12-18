In last trading session, Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw 1,149,017 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.72 trading at $0.62 or 6.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $575.26 Million. That closing price of GATO’s stock is at a discount of -0.41% from its 52-week high price of $9.76 and is indicating a premium of 40.53% from its 52-week low price of $5.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 804.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 546.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.55% for stock’s current value.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -224.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2901400 shares of worth $19.44 Million or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 637.7 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.27 Million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.

