In last trading session, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw 6,883,014 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.37 trading at $0.09 or 7.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.11 Million. That closing price of FAMI’s stock is at a discount of -21.9% from its 52-week high price of $1.67 and is indicating a premium of 77.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.03%, in the last five days FAMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $1.45 price level, adding 5.52% to its value on the day. Farmmi, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 82.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.48% in past 5-day. Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) showed a performance of 61.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 65.99 Million shares which calculate 60.54 days to cover the short interests.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -109.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Farmmi, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FAMI for having 372.3 Thousand shares of worth $326.58 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 110.28 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $96.73 Thousand.

