In last trading session, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) saw 8,349,757 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.94 trading at $0.91 or 30.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $158.2 Million. That closing price of ELOX’s stock is at a discount of -107.11% from its 52-week high price of $8.16 and is indicating a premium of 63.45% from its 52-week low price of $1.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 39.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.21 in the current quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 30.03%, in the last five days ELOX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $6.77-4 price level, adding 41.8% to its value on the day. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.77% in past 5-day. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) showed a performance of 32.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 Million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +52.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.86% for stock’s current value.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.32% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ELOX for having 2.09 Million shares of worth $5.51 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.49 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.93 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 605308 shares of worth $1.59 Million or 1.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 559.11 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.6 Million in the company or a holder of 1.56% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored