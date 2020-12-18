In last trading session, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) saw 18,742,428 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.96 trading at $0.41 or 6.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $547.82 Million. That closing price of SOLO’s stock is at a discount of -95.4% from its 52-week high price of $13.6 and is indicating a premium of 87.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.26%, in the last five days SOLO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $7.53-7 price level, adding 7.51% to its value on the day. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s shares saw a change of 223.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.61% in past 5-day. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) showed a performance of 8.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.07 Million shares which calculate 0.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.04. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +130.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 37.21% for stock’s current value.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -126.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SOLO for having 1.36 Million shares of worth $3.39 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 957.79 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.38 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1949432 shares of worth $14.56 Million or 6.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.75 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $89.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored