In last trading session, DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw 1,094,405 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.96 trading at $0.71 or 6.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $978.17 Million. That closing price of DRD’s stock is at a discount of -50.92% from its 52-week high price of $18.05 and is indicating a premium of 74.41% from its 52-week low price of $3.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 523.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 382.23 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.31%, in the last five days DRD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $12.42- price level, adding 3.7% to its value on the day. DRDGOLD Limited’s shares saw a change of 133.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.56% in past 5-day. DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) showed a performance of 11.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 436.07 Million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.8 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -34.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -34.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.78% for stock’s current value.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 601.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

DRD Dividends

DRDGOLD Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.64%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.41 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60 institutions for DRDGOLD Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at DRD for having 5.15 Million shares of worth $60.97 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 23.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ruffer LLP, which was holding about 1.38 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.33 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and U.S. Global Investors-GO Gold & Precious Metals Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5082493 shares of worth $53.87 Million or 23.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 275.61 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.11 Million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.

