In last trading session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw 2,400,324 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $38.32 trading at -$0.19 or -0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.95 Billion. That closing price of DADA’s stock is at a discount of -59.89% from its 52-week high price of $61.27 and is indicating a premium of 61.9% from its 52-week low price of $14.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.49%, in the last five days DADA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $45.00- price level, adding 14.84% to its value on the day. Dada Nexus Limited’s shares saw a change of 139.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.15% in past 5-day. Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) showed a performance of 14.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.34 Million shares which calculate 3.22 days to cover the short interests.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $309.85 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $244.85 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74 institutions for Dada Nexus Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. is the top institutional holder at DADA for having 5.41 Million shares of worth $143.16 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 32.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 2.35 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.09 Million.

On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 245515 shares of worth $14.23 Million or 1.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 77.09 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.47 Million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.

