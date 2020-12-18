In recent trading session, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) saw 26,896,286 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.15 trading at $8.36 or 95.11% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $688.33 Million. That current trading price of CURO’s stock is at a discount of -21.34% from its 52-week high price of $20.81 and is indicating a premium of 80% from its 52-week low price of $3.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 154.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 154.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 95.11%, in the last five days CURO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $20.81- price level, adding 17.34% to its value on the day. CURO Group Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 41.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 111.31% in past 5-day. CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) showed a performance of 89.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 538.38 Million shares which calculate 3.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.25 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -16.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -6.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.03% for stock’s current value.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CURO Group Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -34.28% while that of industry is -5.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -78.8% in the current quarter and calculating -49.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -25.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $205.02 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $206.32 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $302.29 Million and $280.81 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -32.2% while estimating it to be -26.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 597.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.46%

CURO Dividends

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 30 and October 30, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.69%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.22 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 50.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 136 institutions for CURO Group Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FFL Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at CURO for having 2.28 Million shares of worth $16.08 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Empyrean Capital Partners, LP, which was holding about 1.99 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.01 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 587105 shares of worth $4.14 Million or 1.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 427.91 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.7 Million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored