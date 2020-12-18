In last trading session, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) saw 1,160,473 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.11 trading at $0.03 or 1.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.38 Million. That closing price of CATB’s stock is at a discount of -307.11% from its 52-week high price of $8.59 and is indicating a premium of 40.76% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.44%, in the last five days CATB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 11 when the stock touched $2.27-6 price level, adding 6.84% to its value on the day. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -64.3% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.33% in past 5-day. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) showed a performance of 49.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 469.95 Million shares which calculate 95.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1037.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1037.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1037.44% for stock’s current value.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.55% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 77 institutions for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Federated Hermes, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CATB for having 3.05 Million shares of worth $18.87 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.12 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.9 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1781000 shares of worth $10.29 Million or 8.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.05 Million in the company or a holder of 6.07% of company’s stock.

