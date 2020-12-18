In last trading session, Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) saw 4,218,806 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7 trading at $2.21 or 46.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $635.27 Million. That closing price of BQ’s stock is at a discount of -49% from its 52-week high price of $10.43 and is indicating a premium of 42% from its 52-week low price of $4.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 227.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 444.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.34 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

