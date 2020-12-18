In last trading session, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) saw 5,585,743 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.86 trading at $0.73 or 10.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $435.57 Million. That closing price of AQB’s stock is at a discount of -45.04% from its 52-week high price of $11.4 and is indicating a premium of 80.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.24%, in the last five days AQB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $8.15-3 price level, adding 3.56% to its value on the day. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 262.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.29% in past 5-day. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) showed a performance of 99.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.73 Million shares which calculate 0.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +90.84% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.75% for stock’s current value.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +158.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -40.91% while that of industry is 14.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50% in the current quarter and calculating 45.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 93.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $50Million and $7Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 460% while estimating it to be 14185.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71 institutions for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Third Security, LLC is the top institutional holder at AQB for having 18.25 Million shares of worth $81.78 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 40.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.86 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.3 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1313831 shares of worth $4.01 Million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 795.99 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.57 Million in the company or a holder of 1.77% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored