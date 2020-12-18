In last trading session, Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw 3,797,246 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.51 trading at -$1.45 or -14.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $346.16 Million. That closing price of SURF’s stock is at a discount of -26.2% from its 52-week high price of $10.74 and is indicating a premium of 83.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 817.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 918.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -14.56%, in the last five days SURF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $10.74- price level, adding 20.76% to its value on the day. Surface Oncology, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 352.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.09% in past 5-day. Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) showed a performance of 4.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 766.45 Million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +111.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 29.26% for stock’s current value.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Surface Oncology, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +81.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -68.02% while that of industry is 8.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.8% in the current quarter and calculating -150% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 151.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -495.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75 institutions for Surface Oncology, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC is the top institutional holder at SURF for having 4.65 Million shares of worth $32.05 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, which was holding about 3.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.76 Million.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1057296 shares of worth $5.51 Million or 2.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 532.59 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.67 Million in the company or a holder of 1.31% of company’s stock.

