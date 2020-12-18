In last trading session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw 4,747,939 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $62.31 trading at $0.51 or 0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.31 Billion. That closing price of RUN’s stock is at a discount of -32.27% from its 52-week high price of $82.42 and is indicating a premium of 87.42% from its 52-week low price of $7.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunrun Inc. (RUN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.83%, in the last five days RUN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $63.91- price level, adding 2.5% to its value on the day. Sunrun Inc.’s shares saw a change of 351.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.21% in past 5-day. Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) showed a performance of 6.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.33 Million shares which calculate 3.04 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $66.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $79. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.99% for stock’s current value.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $298.07 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $331Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $243.94 Million and $210.73 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 22.2% while estimating it to be 57.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.53%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 75.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 420 institutions for Sunrun Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RUN for having 29.77 Million shares of worth $2.29 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.18 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.4 Billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7180059 shares of worth $373.51 Million or 3.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.05 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $259.38 Million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored