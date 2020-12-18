In last trading session, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw 2,063,319 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $53.47 trading at $9.46 or 21.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.44 Billion. That closing price of NNOX’s stock is at a discount of -29.38% from its 52-week high price of $69.18 and is indicating a premium of 62.13% from its 52-week low price of $20.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $67.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.56% for stock’s current value.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 45 institutions for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the top institutional holder at NNOX for having 1Million shares of worth $23.52 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), which was holding about 762Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.92 Million.

On the other hand, MFS New Discovery Fund and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 318582 shares of worth $8.78 Million or 0.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 51.37 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.15 Million in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.

