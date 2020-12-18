In recent trading session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) saw 1,822,963 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.93. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.95 trading at $0.08 or 4.01% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $79.34 Million. That current trading price of AIM’s stock is at a discount of -264.62% from its 52-week high price of $7.11 and is indicating a premium of 77.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.01%, in the last five days AIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 18 when the stock touched $2.02 price level, adding 3.49% to its value on the day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 258.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.12% in past 5-day. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) showed a performance of -0.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.32 Million shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 224.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +284.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 156.41% for stock’s current value.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -20.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.2% in the current quarter and calculating 59.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 235.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $350Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $50Million and $330Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 600% while estimating it to be -54.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41 institutions for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at AIM for having 805.42 Thousand shares of worth $1.73 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 502.69 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.08 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 388055 shares of worth $834.32 Thousand or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 125.06 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $268.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.

