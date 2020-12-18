In last trading session, BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw 8,506,346 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.9. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.27 trading at -$1.53 or -26.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.07 Million. That closing price of BCDA’s stock is at a discount of -101.41% from its 52-week high price of $8.6 and is indicating a premium of 55.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.3 in the current quarter.

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -26.38%, in the last five days BCDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the stock touched $8.60-5 price level, adding 50.35% to its value on the day. BioCardia, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.64% in past 5-day. BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) showed a performance of 90.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.27 Million shares which calculate 3.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 201.64% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +344.96% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 63.93% for stock’s current value.

BioCardia, Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioCardia, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +86.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -36.02% while that of industry is 14.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 37.5% in the current quarter and calculating 67.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -83.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $215Million and $38Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -62.8% while estimating it to be 163.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 20.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for BioCardia, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors is the top institutional holder at BCDA for having 659.36 Thousand shares of worth $1.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 333Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $755.91 Thousand.

