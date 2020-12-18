In recent trading session, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw 2,950,088 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.63 trading at -$0.51 or -4.58% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.6 Billion. That current trading price of MAC’s stock is at a discount of -160.11% from its 52-week high price of $27.65 and is indicating a premium of 54.75% from its 52-week low price of $4.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.7 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Macerich Company (MAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 7 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.58%, in the last five days MAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 14 when the stock touched $12.06- price level, adding 11.99% to its value on the day. The Macerich Company’s shares saw a change of -58.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.77% in past 5-day. The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) showed a performance of 21.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 78.61 Million shares which calculate 13.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.65% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +436.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -52.96% for stock’s current value.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Macerich Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +25.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -35.31% while that of industry is -21.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -155.6% in the current quarter and calculating -440% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -19.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $193.09 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $186.64 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $241.84 Million and $210.72 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -20.2% while estimating it to be -11.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 62.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.21%

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 04 and February 08, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.44%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.35%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 392 institutions for The Macerich Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is the top institutional holder at MAC for having 24.56 Million shares of worth $166.78 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 18.09 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $122.8 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5042656 shares of worth $38.48 Million or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.4 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.01 Million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored