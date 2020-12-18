In last trading session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw 20,190,206 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.32 trading at $5.62 or 18.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.39 Billion. That closing price of FUBO’s stock is at a discount of -1.56% from its 52-week high price of $35.87 and is indicating a premium of 85.84% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.83 in the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 18.92%, in the last five days FUBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $35.87- price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. fuboTV Inc.’s shares saw a change of 296.63% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.21% in past 5-day. fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) showed a performance of 63.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.01 Million shares which calculate 3.66 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.64 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -10.42% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.05% for stock’s current value.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $87.36 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $94.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Needham Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 66723 shares of worth $900.09 Thousand or 0.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $45Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

