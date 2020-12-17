In recent trading session, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw 1,945,549 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.3 trading at $0.09 or 1.1% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.71 Billion. That current trading price of TV’s stock is at a discount of -51.93% from its 52-week high price of $12.61 and is indicating a premium of 43.98% from its 52-week low price of $4.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.1%, in the last five days TV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $8.31-0 price level, adding 0.12% to its value on the day. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s shares saw a change of -29.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.97% in past 5-day. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) showed a performance of -0.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.75 Million shares which calculate 1.41 days to cover the short interests.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +48.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -142.86% while that of industry is 5.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -72.7% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -10.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.35 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.21 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.46 Billion and $1.16 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7.3% while estimating it to be 4.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -22.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.2%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 164 institutions for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at TV for having 67.56 Million shares of worth $417.51 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., which was holding about 63.26 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $390.95 Million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Oakmark International Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 49587980 shares of worth $306.45 Million or 8.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 27.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $167.26 Million in the company or a holder of 4.68% of company’s stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored