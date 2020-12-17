In last trading session, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw 2,406,402 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.05 or 6.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.73 Million. That closing price of VTGN’s stock is at a discount of -27.71% from its 52-week high price of $1.06 and is indicating a premium of 63.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 978.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 677.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.95%, in the last five days VTGN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the stock touched $0.889 price level, adding 6.16% to its value on the day. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.5% in past 5-day. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) showed a performance of 15.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.87 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 442.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +622.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 261.45% for stock’s current value.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $210Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $210Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 45.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 44.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29 institutions for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at VTGN for having 1.95 Million shares of worth $1.36 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 251.66 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $175.4 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1480912 shares of worth $1.03 Million or 2% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 408.38 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $284.64 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.

