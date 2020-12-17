In last trading session, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) saw 2,233,073 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.86 trading at $0.44 or 3.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $491.81 Million. That closing price of THCB’s stock is at a discount of -26.98% from its 52-week high price of $17.6 and is indicating a premium of 33.91% from its 52-week low price of $9.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.28%, in the last five days THCB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Dec 11 when the stock touched $17.60- price level, adding 21.25% to its value on the day. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 39.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.42% in past 5-day. Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) showed a performance of 34.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 370.58 Million shares which calculate 178.16 days to cover the short interests.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 76.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56 institutions for Tuscan Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. is the top institutional holder at THCB for having 2.91 Million shares of worth $29.65 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, which was holding about 2.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.03 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 610840 shares of worth $6.22 Million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 304.13 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.1 Million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.

