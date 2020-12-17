In last trading session, Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) saw 3,827,640 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.2 trading at $0.65 or 5.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.1 Billion. That closing price of TRIT’s stock is at a discount of -14.92% from its 52-week high price of $15.17 and is indicating a premium of 34.09% from its 52-week low price of $8.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 842.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Triterras, Inc. (TRIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +74.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 21.21% for stock’s current value.

Triterras, Inc. (TRIT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

