In last trading session, Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) saw 1,771,302 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.5 trading at $1.39 or 6.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.38 Billion. That closing price of TLS’s stock is at a discount of -5.66% from its 52-week high price of $24.83 and is indicating a premium of 23.06% from its 52-week low price of $18.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Telos Corporation (TLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.21 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +46.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.13% for stock’s current value.

Telos Corporation (TLS) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $51.56 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $36.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -283.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

