In recent trading session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw 1,271,961 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $195.29 trading at $2.3 or 1.19% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $95.68 Billion. That current trading price of SE’s stock is at a discount of -8.73% from its 52-week high price of $212.33 and is indicating a premium of 81.77% from its 52-week low price of $35.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.13 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sea Limited (SE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.53 in the current quarter.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.19%, in the last five days SE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 17 when the stock touched $197.53 price level, adding 1.09% to its value on the day. Sea Limited’s shares saw a change of 385.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.79% in past 5-day. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) showed a performance of 14.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.35 Million shares which calculate 6.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $197.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $101 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $230. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +17.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -48.28% for stock’s current value.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.9 Billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.77 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $909.09 Million and $913.92 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 108.5% while estimating it to be 93.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -65.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 696 institutions for Sea Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at SE for having 27.36 Million shares of worth $4.21 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 41.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sands Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 25.68 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 38.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.96 Billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15976392 shares of worth $2.46 Billion or 24.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.5 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $847.1 Million in the company or a holder of 8.34% of company’s stock.

